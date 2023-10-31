How wild elephants solve puzzles may help humans resolve wildlife conflicts

Opening doors may not seem that hard, but when you have a trunk instead of hands, things can get complicated. Researchers tested the problem-solving skills of wild elephants for the first time by tasking the jumbos with doing just that. Elephants are brainy. An adult elephant’s brain weighs 5 kilograms (11 pounds), the largest of any terrestrial animal (and three times the size of the human brain). From living in complex social groups mourning their dead to finding elusive water sources, pachyderms display a range of intelligent behaviors. “In other species that have been tested for innovation, bigger brains have been correlated with more innovation,” said Sarah Jacobson at the City University of New York’s Comparative Cognition for Conservation Lab. “We wanted to come up with a way to measure this in wild elephants.” To find out if more gray matter actually translates to better problem-solving skills, Jacobson and her team designed an experiment engaging Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) at Thailand’s Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in an open-air puzzle. They came up with a contraption with three small compartments that had doors that opened in three different ways: push, pull, and slide. Inside each nook lay a morsel of juicy jackfruit, their favorite snack. Five of the 44 elephants that engaged with the box managed to open all three doors. Eight managed to open two, and another 11 opened just one. The number of doors they opened captured their ability to innovate under the experiment, with the findings recently published in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

