In Venezuela, a mysterious fire sparks concerns for rare mountain wildlife

A strange fire on the top of a unique geological formation in Venezuela has baffled scientists, park guards and local community leaders, who have never seen a fire in the area and worry that the rare mountain ecosystem could face increasing threats in the future. The fire took place in May at the summit of a famous table-top mountain (known locally as a “tepuy”) called Mount Roraima, which sits on the border of Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana. The tepuy is approximately 2,723 meters (8,933 feet) high with a summit that stretches around 34 square kilometers (13 square miles). Its ecosystem is full of endemic species that have yet to be thoroughly studied. During a photography expedition, Silesian researcher and photographer Mateusz Wrazidlo was hiking the tepuy in Venezuela’s Canaima National Park when he and his team stumbled upon the smoldering remains of the fire, which looked to cover roughly 160 square meters (around 1,722 square feet). Wrazidlo and the guides were shocked to see a fire there, let alone one so big, since the tepuy is normally a cool, wet environment with frequent fog and humidity. There also weren’t any obvious clues about what might have started it. Fires are known to happen on the bottom of the mountain, but there’s no way for them to spread up the steep cliffs to the summit. “Given the [climate] conditions, it’s unlikely that a natural fire occurred there,” said Lionel Hernández, a retired professor at the National Experimental University of Guyana (UNEG),…This article was originally published on Mongabay

