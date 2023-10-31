Key Indonesian fish populations depleted & new assessments needed, study shows

JAKARTA — The wild populations that sustain a significant Indonesian fishery are more depleted than the government had estimated, as highlighted by a recent scientific study. The authors have called for a reevaluation of the method used to assess fish stocks to address the overexploitation of these populations. The stocks of eight economically valuable fish species living close to the seafloor in Indonesia in 2020 were unhealthy, with most of them showing a decline in measurements of their spawning capacity, indicating unsustainable fishing rates of those deep-slope demersal populations, according to the paper published in the journal Fisheries Research. The findings were 1.4-2.4 times lower than stock estimates of those species provided by the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, it added. “We see the urgency to understand how we can use simple metrics to assess different fisheries in Indonesia,” Elle Wibisono, a fisheries scientist from the University of Rhode Island in the U.S. who is a lead author of the research, told Mongabay in an email interview. “Indonesian fisheries are frequently characterized as “data-deficient,” especially for length-weight or detailed data. So we want to address the challenge of how we can formulate a science-based fishery management in this data-deficient landscape,” she added. The Malabar blood snapper (Lutjanus malabaricus). Image by Ralf Roletschek via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 DEED). The group of researchers, composed of scientists, experts and government officials from the U.S. and Indonesia, assessed eight species roaming the deep slope of the seabed, including the Malabar…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay