Agriculture in the Pan Amazon: Industrial infrastructure for grains and cereals

The soy/maize supply chain is dependent on the existence of privately owned logistical facilities that are essential for receiving, drying and storing soy and feed grains post-harvest. Without silos, the entire harvest would have to be transported immediately to distant processing plants or export terminals. This would cause inefficiencies in the supply chain and lead to traffic jams on the limited number of highways that connect producing landscapes with export terminals. Silos absorb production during harvest and then permit grains to be dispatched to markets over the following weeks and months. Soy will ferment and spoil when access to storage is restricted due to hauling distance or long lines at logistical facilities, particularly if the beans have a high water content. Estimates of the loss due to spoilage range from 5 to 6% per year, which in terms of monetary value ranges from $US 200 to 500 million annually for the state of Mato Grosso. Soybean plants in the Bolivian Amazon. Image by Rhett A. Butler. According to Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (CONAB), Mato Grosso had a total storage capacity of 38.6 million tonnes in 2016, approximately 53 per cent of the combined harvest of soy and maize in 2020. Much of this capacity is owned and operated by one of the four global trading companies: ADM, Cargill, Luis Dreyfus and Bunge. However, the largest operator is the Amaggi Group, a family-held Brazilian company, which has an integrated supply chain that spans production (280,000 hectares), silos (25 facilities), crushing mills…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay