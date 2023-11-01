Amazon drought: Much damage still to come (commentary)

The drought of 2023 The 2023 drought in the Amazon is part of the climate crisis, and the tendency is for this to worsen, both over the course of the current event and in the frequency and intensity of events of this type in the future. Water in an area in the eastern part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean is already very warm (an “eastern El Niño”), and it is even hotter than it was during the 2015-2016 “Godzilla” El Niño. This patch is widening, reaching the central Pacific region, which is the region that causes El Niños of the type that occurred in 1982-1983 (a “central El Niño”). Both types of El Niño affect the northern part of the Amazon, and the eastern El Niño also affects areas in the southwestern Amazon, as happened in 2015 and as is happening this year with very low flows in the Madeira and Purus Rivers. At the same time, we have a patch of warm water in the tropical North Atlantic Ocean together with cooler water in the South Atlantic, which implies drought in the southwestern part of the Amazon, as happened in 2005 and 2010. The forecast is for the onset of rain to be delayed in relation to normal and for a drier-than-normal rainy season. This could result not only in extremely low water levels in rivers this year, but also low levels in 2024. The 2023 drought, which is far from over, has already caused dramatic damage: 154 dolphins…This article was originally published on Mongabay

