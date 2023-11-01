As fire season worsens, Indonesian activists report four companies for burning

JAKARTA — Activists have reported four companies — two industrial forest firms and two palm oil firms — to the local police over fires in their concessions in Central Kalimantan as Indonesia is grappling with its worst fire episode since 2019. According to satellite image analysis done Sept. 2-10, the activists found a total of 3,650 hectares (9,000 acres) of burning in the four concessions. The two pulpwood firms are PT Industrial Forest Plantation (IFP) and PT Rimbun Seruyan, with 441 hectares (1,100 acres) and 2,055 hectares (5,100 acres), respectively, of identified burning. The two palm oil companies are PT Karya Luhur Sejati (KLS) and PT Globalindo Agung Lestari (GAL). There were 1,122 hectares (2,800 acres) of fires detected in the former and 32 hectares (79 acres) in the latter. Most of the fires are in concessions that haven’t been cultivated yet, according to environmental NGO Save Our Borneo (SOB) director Muhammad Habibi. These four concessions were also burned during the 2019 great fire episode, when 1.6 million hectares (3.95 million acres) of lands and forests in Indonesia were up in flames. This year’s fire season is expected to be the worst since 2019, due to unusually scorching weather as a result of an El Niño system. Haze from this year’s fires continues to shutter schools and sicken thousands across Sumatra and Borneo. After the 2019 fire season, some of the burned concessions had been planted with palm oil trees, indicating an intentional burning, said Bayu Herinata, the Central Kalimantan…This article was originally published on Mongabay

