Critical questions remain as carbon credit deal in Sabah presses forward

New revelations around a carbon deal in Malaysian Borneo criticized for its opacity have led to further calls for clarity and transparency about the project. Two international carbon credit project developers purportedly linked to the project have denied any involvement. And a disclosure by the agreement’s primary backer linked an entity registered in a country that the European Union considers a tax haven to the company that signed the agreement with the Sabah state government. These findings have surfaced even as key questions remain more than two years after the agreement was signed. It remains unclear to the public what parts of the state the deal covers, who stands to benefit from any profits, and how the project will conserve forests and alleviate poverty — the potential results touted by the project’s promoters. That starts with learning more about a Singaporean firm called Hoch Standard Pte. Ltd., said Robecca Jumin, head of conservation for Sabah with WWF-Malaysia. “Foremost, the public needs to have confidence in the project proponent that partners with the government in the agreement,” Jumin told Mongabay in an email. In November 2021, Mongabay first reported that the state of Sabah had signed a nature conservation agreement in secret with Hoch Standard to sell credits for carbon and other natural capital from 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) of forest for the next 100 years. The revelation took civil society and Indigenous groups in Sabah by surprise, and they soon raised concerns about the dearth of details shared…This article was originally published on Mongabay

