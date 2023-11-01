In Sonora, Mexico, railway project flouts public consultation, threatening fragile ecosystems

SONORA, Mexico — A vital oasis in Mexico’s arid northwest, the Cocóspera River brings to life a ribbon of mossy green forest in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. Further down, it feeds into rust-colored cliffs dotted with saguaro cacti, filling a reservoir at the Comaquito Dam. From there, it flows toward the town of Imurís, then travels southwest through a series of canals, carrying a vital water supply of water to the tens of thousands of people living downstream. Carlos Kempton Torres is a farmer whose family has relied on the Cocóspera’s water for generations. Earlier this year, he found out about the Sonora state government’s plan to build a new rail line for cargo trains that would increase the capacity of the current railway between Guaymas, a city in southern Sonora, and Nogales, on U.S.-Mexico border, about 69 kilometers (43 miles) north of Imurís. The Cocóspera River is a critical water resource for the Sonoran Desert and for thousands of people, but now its valley is threatened by a new railway project. Image by Dawn Marie Paley. The project that would run through the outskirts of Imurís would also cut through Kempton Torres’ 20-hectare (49-acre) family farm, as well as through the Cocóspera River Valley, a protected area. If built, the tracks would cut off Kempton Torres’ house and water well from the rest of his property. Clearing and building for the rail line are well underway upstream from Imurís, and have not yet reached the municipality. But…This article was originally published on Mongabay

