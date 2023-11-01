Namibia hosted Africa’s 1st community-led conservation congress. Where will it lead?

Last week, communities and conservation stakeholders from across the African continent gathered in Windhoek, Namibia, to attend the first Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Conservation Congress. “IPLCs themselves organized this congress, set the agenda and led the discussions,” said Patrick Kipalu, Africa director of the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI). “It was a space where decision-makers, NGOs, donors, conservation organizations and communities came together to find common solutions.” The conservation agenda in Africa, and ensuing conferences, are typically led and directed by big international NGOs, or BINGOs, and a global network of scientists and policymakers. However, this marked the first conservation congress where communities were in the driving seat. Organized by the Alliance for Indigenous People and Local Communities for Conservation in Africa (AICA) and the U.S.-based organization RRI, the event hosted local community members, policymakers, representatives of regional and international conservation organizations and NGOs. Participants at the Indigenous Peoples’ and Local Communities’ Conservation Congress. Image courtesy of Rights and Resources Initiative. Their mission was to follow up on the 2022 Africa Protected Areas Congress in Kigali, itself a first, which asked crucial questions in the face of global goals to protect 30% of land by 2030 — how to include communities in the expansion of protected areas and what a sustainable future looked like in Africa. The Kigali call to action became the fruit of the congress and highlighted the role of Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) in conservation and the goal to end the displacement of communities for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

