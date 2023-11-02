Can digital twins help save the Amazon? (commentary)

The Amazon – spread over half of South America and filled with thousands of unique species and billions of trees – is being ravaged by global demand for beef, soy and mineral commodities. But reversing its deforestation and degradation will not be achieved by a narrow focus on conservation. This is because the Basin is home to over 30 million people, many of whom depend on ranching, farming and mining to survive. Using data and digital tools to map the relationship between the forest and its inhabitants is far from straightforward – but leveraging the latest cartographic innovations can probably help us keep one of the planet’s vital carbon sinks from tipping. The Amazon is a bewilderingly complex ecosystem. Spanning over 7 million square kilometers, it is the largest and most biodiverse tropical forest in the world. Home to nearly 400 billion trees (40 for each human on Earth) and over 16,000 species, it is spread across highland forests, tropical steppes, and low-lying floodplains. However, it is not a primordial, untouched landscape: Tens of millions of people, including over 350 distinct ethnic groups, live there, in settlements ranging from tiny villages to teeming cities. Despite facing monumental threats from deforestation, insecurity, and inequality, the Amazon remains one of the world’s least surveilled and mapped environments. Yet, we can change this situation, thanks to a new generation of cartographic innovations driven by digital technologies. Flowering tree in the Amazon rainforest canopy. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler Mapping a rainforest as vast…This article was originally published on Mongabay

