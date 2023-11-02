The Cloud vs. drought: Water hog data centers threaten Latin America, critics say

Like so much of the rest of the world, Latin America is being battered by increasingly extreme weather events — especially intensifying drought, driven by climate change. In Uruguay, which had always enjoyed plentiful rains, this year’s drought, the worst in seven decades, came as a shock. “Montevideo was the first capital in the world to arrive at ‘day zero’ and run out of potable water,” says environmentalist Eduardo Gudynas. The government, he reports, dealt with the crisis by relaxing its drinking water standards and, for the first time, allowed residents to drink from the salt-tasting Rio de la Plata. A severe drought has also battered Chile. By the start of 2022, more than half the country’s 19 million people were living in areas suffering from “severe water scarcity,” and by April 2022, an unprecedented water rationing plan was being implemented in the country’s capital, Santiago. These droughts have eased, for now, but concern is rising in South American nations where vulnerability to water shortages will only escalate as climate change deepens — meaning that water distribution and consumption must be far better managed. But this urgent need flies in the face of a transnational internet technology industry that has newly arrived on the continent with its gigantic data centers, which are large-scale water hogs. Data centers, like this Google center in Georgia, use huge amounts of energy and require regular hardware updates. Servers need constant cooling to protect data. Although their operations and energy consumption are largely opaque to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

