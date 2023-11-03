Betting on biodiversity: Q&A with Superorganism’s Kevin Webb & Tom Quigley

How do you bridge the gap between ecology and the economy? It’s this question that guided both Kevin Webb and Tom Quigley, albeit from different perspectives. Webb, a venture capitalist, was witnessing rapid progress in the deployment of climate technology, but wasn’t seeing similar enthusiasm when it came to tech solutions to deal with the biodiversity crisis. Similarly, conservation technologist Quigley was seeing some of the best talent being attracted to developing technology to mitigate the climate crisis, while biodiversity conservation was consigned to the backburner. “It seemed like it was not getting as much attention within those circles as climate is, but it’s clearly as important of a crisis to solve for humanity as climate is,” Quigley says. With the aim of filling this gap, Webb and Quigley founded a venture capital firm dedicated specifically to addressing the biodiversity crisis. Launched in September, Superorganism is touted as the first ever venture firm that supports startups working to prevent biodiversity loss and protect nature. The firm has an early portfolio of 11 companies, including a startup that produces leather from dangerous invasive species, and another that’s automating sustainable insect farming. Webb and Quigley say they invest in companies that are looking to tackle extinction drivers, that work at the intersection of biodiversity conservation and climate change, and that use cutting-edge technology to protect nature. “Do we think that this could potentially make an ecological dent at scale? We have to get a conviction that the company’s impact is going to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

