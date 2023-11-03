Boom in unusual jellyfish spotted in UK waters

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The number of jellyfish spotted in UK waters and on beaches increased by 32% in the past year, according to a survey by the Marine Conservation Society.
The most commonly spotted were the huge barrel jellyfish – but rarer warm-water crystal jellyfish were also seen.
Jellyfish populations vary naturally over time – but climate change warming the UK seas is creating favourable conditions.
A marine heatwave in June increased UK water temperatures by about 3-4C.
The world has warmed 1.1C compared to the pre-industrial period before humans began burning fossil fuels and a series of broken records this year is alarming scientists.
In August, oceans hit their highest global average temperature on record.
The Marine Conservation Society’s annual wildlife-sightings report is based on members of the public using an online form or app.
From October 2022 to September 2023, jellyfish sightings increased by 32% compared with the previous year.
Most were on the UK’s west coasts, particularly in Cornwall and Wales. And 11% were of large blooms of more than 100.
The barrel, or “dustbin-lid”, jellyfish can grow to more than 3ft (1m) in diameter. And rather than tentacles, it has eight thick, frilled arms. There were 467 sightings of these.
Lion’s mane, Portuguese man o’ war, moon and compass jellyfish were also seen.
The Marine Conservation Society has been asking the public to report sightings of jellyfish for 20 years.
“These numbers could