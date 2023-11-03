Independent project steps in as government slow to map Indonesian ancestral lands

JAKARTA — An independent initiative in Indonesia has ramped up its efforts in mapping Indigenous lands, with 6 million hectares (14.8 million acres) mapped in the past year alone. As of August, the Ancestral Domain Registration Agency (BRWA) had mapped 26.9 million hectares (66.5 million acres) — an area twice the size of Java — of land claimed by Indigenous communities. This is up from 20.7 million hectares (51.2 million acres) of land mapped by the same point last year. The BRWA was established by a group of NGOs to guide Indigenous groups in mapping their own territories, including forests, rivers and sea, in response to the government’s slow progress in recognizing these ancestral land rights. Most of the areas mapped recently are in Malinau district, in the Bornean province of North Kalimantan, with the mapping of 1.8 million hectares (4.4 million acres) of land claimed by one Indigenous community there. While the BRWA has been making rapid progress in mapping Indigenous lands, the government’s efforts in recognizing these lands continue to lag behind. To date, the government has recognized only 219 Indigenous territories spanning a combined 3.73 million hectares (9.21 million acres) — just 14% of what the BRWA has mapped, spanning 1,336 territories. This recognition comes in the form of the issuance of local regulations and decrees by the regional heads. BRWA head Kasmita Widodo said the government’s progress in recognizing Indigenous lands had been sluggish due to lack of capacity from local governments. To facilitate the recognition…This article was originally published on Mongabay

