Indonesian activist Gita Syahrani wins $3m award for work on sustainable growth

JAKARTA — Indonesian environmental activist Gita Syahrani, who has worked for years to push local governments to adopt sustainable economic policies, has been named a recipient of this year’s multimillion-dollar Climate Breakthrough Award. Climate Breakthrough, a global philanthropy backed by the likes of the David & Lucile Packard Foundation and the IKEA Foundation, awarded Gita $3 million in grants along with capacity-building resources to support her projects in developing alternative economic models for local governments across Indonesia. Gita is the second Indonesian awardee, following environmentalist Arief Rabik in 2019. The other 2023 award recipient is Jane Fleming Kleeb of the U.S., a prominent activist against the Keystone XL pipeline. “Gita and Jane are two inspiring leaders who have already made remarkable contributions to addressing the climate crisis, and now they’re setting their sights on even more ambitious goals,” Climate Breakthrough executive director Savanna Ferguson said in a statement published Nov. 1. Gita Syahrani is one of two recipients of the 2023 Climate Breakthrough Award. Image courtesy of Climate Breakthrough. Since 2017, Gita has led the Jakarta-based Sustainable District Association (LTKL), a group of nine district governments taking collective action toward greater sustainability. It has targeted to protect at least 5.5 million hectares (13.6 million acres) of forest and 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) of peatland by 2030 while improving the welfare of at least 1 million families. “I was so surprised to receive the award, that there was a recognition given to me as an individual,” Gita told Mongabay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

