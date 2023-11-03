James Webb telescope: Baby star launches giant jets and shocks

From BBC
Imagine you could go back in time 4.6 billion years and take a picture of our Sun just as it was being born. What would it look like?
Well, you can get a clue from this glorious new image acquired by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
Towards the centre of this object, called HH212, is a star coming into existence that is probably no more than 50,000 years old.
The scene would have looked much the same when our Sun was a similar age.
You can’t actually see the glow from the protostar itself because it’s hidden within a dense, spinning disc of gas and dust.
All you get are the pinky-red jets that it’s shooting out in polar opposite directions.
HH212 is sited in Orion, close to the three brilliant stars that make up the “belt” of the mythical hunter that gives the constellation its name. The distance from Earth is about 1,300 light-years.
Physics suggests those dramatic outflows of gas are the means by which the nascent star regulates its birthing.
“As the blobby ball of gas at the centre compacts down, it rotates. But if it rotates too fast, it will fly apart, so something has to get rid of the angular momentum,” explained Prof Mark McCaughrean.
“We think it’s jets
