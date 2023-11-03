No targeted mental health support for flood-hit farmers

From BBC
Flood-hit farmers who have lost thousands of pounds worth of crops do not need new targeted mental health support, says the government.
A committee of MPs had raised concerns over a lack of health services helping those hit by such “shock events”.
But the government said on Friday that extra emergency funding to support crisis-hit farmers was not needed.
Farmers say the floods have taken a huge toll on their mental health and they have received little support.
Lincolnshire grower Henry Moreton currently has 155 acres (0.6 sq km) of land under water at his 500-acre (2 sq km) farm near Woodhall Spa.
The 50-year-old sixth-generation farmer estimates he has lost between £55,000 and £65,000 worth of oil seed rape, winter wheat and barley to flooding after Storm Babet hit last week.
The father-of-one told the BBC: “I’m a very glass-half-full chap all the time. I’m always optimistic, my wife says, but when I went up our farm road towards the river on Saturday morning I got as far as the pond and I just stopped and cried because I didn’t know what to do. What do you do?
“I’ve never had the wind taken out of my sails like it.
“My wife was that worried she hid the shotgun cabinet keys. She only told me that yesterday. She said she had never seen me look like that.”
In May, the UK Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural