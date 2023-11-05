Annual oil and gas licences planned with net zero commitment required

From BBC
Licences for oil and gas projects in the North Sea are set to be awarded annually, under government plans.
There is currently no fixed period between licensing rounds – but this would change under a bill to be announced in Tuesday’s King’s Speech.
Ministers said projects would have to meet net zero targets and claimed the policy would guarantee energy security.
Greenpeace said oil and gas exploration was “backward-facing” and vowed to fight new licences in court.
Labour has said it will honour existing licences granted before the next election, but would not allow any new ones to be granted if it won power.
A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the new policy would relate to offshore production licences.
Applications to explore oil and gas fields are assessed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), an independent regulator.
According to the trade body Offshore Energies UK, there are just under 300 active oil and gas fields in the North Sea. But more than half of them will have ceased production by 2030.
The current licencing round opened in October last year, with the first set of 27 licences granted earlier this month.
However, the government says the UK will still need oil and gas to meet its energy needs, even