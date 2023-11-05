Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Indians who need $2.1m drug to fight a rare disease

From BBC
Published39 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The Gufrans are paying a high price to keep their children alive.
Affan, seven, and Erhan, five, have Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle deterioration and affects breathing. Physiotherapy appointments alone cost the family 40,000 rupees ($480; £395) a month, and their sons need constant care as they cannot sit, stand or walk independently.
“We want to try gene therapy for our sons, but one dose alone costs around 175m rupees ($2.1m; £1.7m). We simply can’t afford it,” says Zeba Gufran, their mother.
Zolgensma gene therapy, which the Gufrans want to try, is one of the most expensive drugs in the world. It is given as a one-time dose, usually to children under two – but the Gufrans are desperate and hope for a miracle.
Like them, many parents in India cannot afford to buy Zolgensma and other SMA drugs. While there is no official data on the number of Indians with the disease, existing literature shows that SMA affects nearly 1 in 10,000 live-born babies – according to one study, one in 38 Indians are carriers of the faulty gene that causes SMA, compared with 1 in 50 people in the West.
While treatments for rare diseases are expensive everywhere, the government or health insurers cover the cost in some countries. The UK has made SMA medicines available through the National Health Service; Australia offers eligible patients subsidised access to expensive life-saving drugs.
In India, patients often turn to crowdfunding to access these treatments. But