The floating desalination machines powered by the waves

From BBC
Published20 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
“The ocean is an unforgiving place,” says Susan Hunt. “But our technology is designed to operate there – it goes up and down in the waves, all day and all night.”
Ms Hunt is chief innovation officer for a Canadian start-up called Oneka Technologies. It has developed floating desalination systems that turn seawater into fresh water.
While large, shore-based desalination plants typically require vast amounts of energy to remove the salt, Oneka’s small units are powered solely by the movement of the waves.
“Desalination facilities are conventionally powered by fossil fuels,” says Ms Hunt. “But the world has certainly reached a pivot point. We want to move away from fossil fuel powered desalination.”
More than 300 million people around the world now rely on desalinated water, according to the global trade body, the International Desalination Association. This water is supplied by more than 21,000 plants, almost twice as many as there were 10 years ago.
Demand for such plants is likely to grow further, as the world population grows and climate change continues to put pressure on fresh water supplies.
At least half of the world’s population “live under highly water-stressed conditions for at least one month of the year”, according to one report published earlier this year. Meanwhile, a 2020 study said the desalination sector would grow by 9% each year between now and 2030.
There are currently two techniques used to desalinate seawater – thermal and membrane. In thermal-based desalination, seawater is heated until it evaporates,
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Nepal’s clouded leopard research needs more attention: Q&A with Yadav Ghimirey
-
Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Indians who need $2.1m drug to fight a rare disease
-
Annual oil and gas licences planned with net zero commitment required
-
In Japan, overtourism is raising concerns about the environment at Mt. Fuji