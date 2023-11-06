A mobile solution for Kenyan pastoralists’ livestock is a plus for wildlife, too

ENONKISHU, Kenya — Bernard Leshinga, a Maasai pastoralist from southern Kenya, likes an easy day running his herding business. But until recently, Leshinga hadn’t figured out how to help his livestock compete for pasture with wildlife, or stay safe from predators; while settled pastoralists here often build a boma (a permanent corral or shed) to protect their herds at night, people like him who range farther from home often struggle to prevent predation. And when rangelands become degraded and wild grazers lessen in number, the predators in Kenya’s complex Maasai Mara food chain target livestock more frequently. A breakthrough for herders like Leshinga came in 2017, when mobile bomas were introduced at Enonkishu Conservancy. These are movable, wire-meshed enclosures in which pastoralists keep their livestock at night, safe from predators. Every 10 days during the dry season, locals responsible for a boma pool their labor to manually move the sheds to a new site, usually with hand carts or carrying the pieces by hand. During rains, they carry out this task every fortnight. Bernard Leshinga, a Maasai pastoralist born on the lands now encompassed by the Enonkishu Conservancy, with a mobile boma. Image by David Njagi for Mongabay. “In the past, there were increased attacks by predators on our livestock because grazers and browsers were becoming few in number, and the traditional sheds could not hold the wildlife back. The improved sheds are preventing these attacks,” Leshinga said. He said the reason for declining herbivores in the past decade was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

