Community forest association helps hold the line to protect Mount Kenya forest

Fire, illegal logging and invasive species have claimed 20% of the forests on the southwestern slopes of Mount Kenya in the last 20 years. The 700 members of the Chehe Forest Association are working to protect their area's remaining Afromontane forests from further damage. The village of Chehe is perched at 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above sea level on the slopes of Mount Kenya, 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Evergreen stands of pencil cedar and East African yellowwood dominate on the lower slopes of the mountain, below 2,500 m (8,200 ft); giving way to the broader leaves of African onionwood and dense stands of bamboo in higher areas with more rainfall. These forests are home to tree hyraxes, mongoose, and black-fronted duikers — more rarely spotted on the mountain's slopes are leopards and giant forest hogs. Residents of Chehe and other communities nearby rely on the forest for herbal medicines, grass for livestock, and as a place to perform cultural rituals. The forests are also an important tourist attraction, designated an important bird area by BirdLife International. The Chehe Forest Block is one of just a handful of places where the endangered Abbott's starling (Arizelospar femoralis) can still be found. There are only around 1,300 of these birds scattered sparsely across seven shrinking patches of highland forest in Kenya and Tanzania, the males easily identifiable by their distinctive white bellies and blue-black backs and breasts. Over the past 20 years, illegal loggers and farmers encroaching…

