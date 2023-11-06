Expansion of Ecuador mine risks ‘imminent’ collapse of waste dam, experts warn

Indigenous Shuar communities and local mayors in southern Ecuador have demanded immediate help in light of the “imminent” potential collapse of a massive dam holding mining waste, set in the high rainforest of the Cordillera del Cóndor, a key watershed of rivers in the western Amazon. The tailings dam is part of one of Ecuador’s biggest mining projects, El Mirador, which holds an estimated 3.2 million metric tons of copper, 3.4 million ounces of gold and 27.1 million ounces of silver. EcuaCorriente S.A. (ECSA), a subsidiary of the Chinese consortium CRCC-Tongguan, began operating El Mirador in 2019 and has a 30-year concession to exploit the $1.4 billion mine in the Cordillera del Cóndor, a jungle mountain range straddling Ecuador’s Amazon frontier with northern Peru. Almost doubling the size of the Tundayme Dam would be very risky in an area that is prone to earthquakes and heavy rains. A failure in the dam could be catastrophic for neighboring communities and ecosystems. Image by David Chambers. In 2012, the government of then-president Rafael Correa signed a contract with ECSA for the mining concession in the southern province of Zamora Chinchipe. Since then, the local Shuar Indigenous people, in Tundayme, have been pushed off their land, which has been deforested, while their three principal rivers, the Quimi, Tundayme and Wawayme, have been polluted by mining waste. Now the mine is expanding, aiming to boost production fivefold to 140,000 metric tons of ore per day. This calls for doubling the size of the current tailings…This article was originally published on Mongabay

