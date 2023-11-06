Nepal’s clouded leopard research needs more attention: Q&A with Yadav Ghimirey

The clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) is one of the most elusive cat species found in Nepal, with a conservation status categorized as vulnerable. The cat, called dhwase chituwa in Nepali (which translates to smoky leopard) for its unique pelt has been recorded in different regions of Asia ranging from the Himalaya foothills in Nepal through mainland Southeast Asia into China. Nepal (the Chitwan-Annapurna Landscape in particular) is considered the westernmost fringe habitat of the animal, which was recorded by camera trap for the first time in 2010, in Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park in the Kathmandu Valley. It was subsequently reported farther east in Langtang, Makalu–Barun, Kanchenjunga and Chitwan-Annapurna. Not only is the cat rare, researchers focusing on the felid species are also hard to find in the country. Yadav Ghimirey, who is pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Florida, is one of the pioneering researchers studying clouded leopards in the country. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi talked to Ghimirey over a video call recently about the state of clouded leopard research in Nepal, its challenges and future prospects. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and edited for clarity. Yadav Ghimirey, who is pursuing his Ph.D. at the University of Florida, is one of the pioneering researchers studying clouded leopards in the country. Image courtesy of Yadav Ghimirey. Mongabay: How did you develop interest in clouded leopards? Yadav Ghimirey: I don’t exactly remember. Many animals are named as “common”; for example, common leopard and common pigeon. But the clouded…This article was originally published on Mongabay

