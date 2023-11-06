Not MPAs but OECMs: Can a new designation help conserve the ocean?

In 2022, the world’s nations committed to protecting 30% of their land and sea by 2030 (the so-called “30×30” initiative). At sea, this will require a massive buildup of marine protected areas (MPAs), and countries have been announcing new ones regularly. But there’s also a different, less familiar option for meeting the 30% target: “other effective area-based conservation measures” (OECMs). OECMs, a relatively new term, differ from MPAs in that they are not necessarily designed to protect biodiversity — they just happen to do so. For example, a marine area where fishing activities are restricted and biodiversity benefits as a side effect could qualify as an OECM. So could a sacred or historic site that’s closed to human activity. Conservationists say OECMs could bring many positives, including the development or recognition of de facto conservation areas led by local communities or Indigenous peoples. They could, for example, recognize and build support for bottom-up management systems aimed at protecting small-scale fishers from competition with industrial fishing. In the Global South, the conservation community is beginning to navigate the new OECM terrain. On Oct. 5, GIZ, Germany’s main development agency, and the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA), a scientific body based in Tanzania, co-hosted a webinar on the future of OECMs in Africa. “MPAs are frequently regarded as delusory and top-down,” Arthur Tuda, WIOMSA’s executive secretary, told Mongabay in an email. “OECMS would provide a wide range of options for balancing marine use while also providing conservation outcomes.” “They bring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay