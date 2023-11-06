To keep track of salmon migrations in real time, First Nations turn to AI

Between spring and fall each year in coastal British Columbia, when salmon migrate upstream, the region’s First Nations manually count the number of fish passing through to get a sense of how healthy the population is. But it’s work that takes place in remote and hard-to-access streams of the province, making it laborious, time-consuming, and often error-prone. So for a recent study, marine scientists, computer scientists and conservation practitioners partnered with Indigenous-led fisheries organizations to build and deploy an automated system to monitor and count salmon. This first-of-its-kind tool harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to “learn” how to differentiate objects using computer vision algorithms. It can recognize and count 12 species of fish found in the Pacific Northwest, including the five species of wild Pacific salmon, by merely scanning video clips. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science. “This is the first time that anyone has automated counting of salmon from a video,” said Will Atlas, a salmon watershed scientist at the Oregon-based Wild Salmon Center. “We’ve come sort of the closest to having a tool that’s ready to be rolled out into actual management applications.” Still from the video system showing the computer system identifying and counting salmon species passing through the box (weir openings) during training and learning. Video courtesy of Will Atlas. In coastal British Columbia, Pacific salmon holds a unique place as a culturally revered fish for Indigenous peoples, and is a prized delicacy for seafood aficionados. The many coastal First…This article was originally published on Mongabay

