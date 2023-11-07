Burn now, pay later: Fines trickle in from Indonesia’s crackdown on forest fires

JAKARTA — A palm oil company in Indonesia has finally started paying off a $23 million fine for burning an important Sumatran orangutan habitat more than a decade ago, highlighting the difficulty of holding environmental violators to account in the country. PT Kallista Alam (KA) was in 2013 found liable by a court in Aceh province, at the northern tip of the island of Sumatra, for burning 1,000 hectares (nearly 2,500 acres) of peat forest in the Tripa swamp between 2009 and 2012. Tripa is an integral part of the Leuser Ecosystem, one of Indonesia’s last best rainforests, and in 1990 it held some 3,000 Sumatran orangutans. Today, there are no more than 200 of the great apes left in Tripa, as their habitat continues to be cleared to make way for oil palm plantations. The ruling against KA, with the fine set at a then-record 366 billion rupiah ($30 million at the time, but $23 million at the current exchange rate), was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015. The case also marked the first in a series of aggressive lawsuits brought by the government against companies that had allowed burning inside their concessions. Even so, it was only in September this year — 10 years since the original verdict and 14 since the burning began — that KA started paying off the fine, comprised of 114 billion rupiah ($7.2 million) in damages and 252 billion rupiah ($15.9 million) for restoration of the burnt area. In a press release…This article was originally published on Mongabay

