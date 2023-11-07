Can carbon markets solve Africa’s climate finance woes?

At the COP28 climate summit set to be held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates later this month, carbon credit markets are sure to be high on the agenda. And some African leaders are hoping to capitalize. The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI), a consortium of Global North donors, corporate representatives, conservation groups, and energy lobbyists, says those markets could plug the continent’s climate finance gaps and fund a green transition. But African environmental groups say they’re a “false solution” to the climate crisis that will bring familiar troubles without leaving much of value behind. In September, Kenyan President William Ruto hosted heads of state and other dignitaries from across the continent at the first Africa Climate Week, a showcase for “green growth” initiatives like the ACMI and other “practical solutions to climate change.” The continent’s potential to increase its cut of global carbon markets was at the forefront of the summit, with the ACMI saying they could generate as much as $50 billion per year for African governments while creating tens of millions of jobs. But in a statement released in the summit’s run-up, more than 500 African civil society groups countered by saying that carbon markets would instead “embolden wealthy nations and large corporations to continue polluting the world, much to Africa’s detriment.” The sharply worded statement reflected a deep divide over carbon markets on the continent. To their supporters, carbon projects have the potential to attract investment that could be used to finance an array of green…This article was originally published on Mongabay

