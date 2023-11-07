Climate change threatens the North Atlantic’s currents, ecosystems and stability (commentary)

The ocean’s thermohaline circulation, a system of various ocean currents and water-mass conveyors, is crucial for distributing heat, salinity, minerals, dissolved gases, and nutrients around the globe, sustaining a habitable planet. In the Atlantic, this circulation, a continuous conveyor-belt of interconnected currents, is known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). The AMOC is a vital component of the Earth’s global ocean circulation, and it encompasses a network of surface and deep currents within the Atlantic Ocean. It is characterized by the northward movement of warm, saline surface waters and the southward flow of colder, deep waters. These two distinct limbs constituting the circulation are connected by overturning processes occurring in the Nordic and Labrador Seas as well as the Southern Ocean. The warm, salty, and dense northbound water from the tropics cools as it slowly loses heat to the atmosphere and gradually descends as it approaches the northern reaches of the Atlantic, moving back south past the equator into the southern torrid zone where it starts to heat up again, thus completing the cycle. This is made possible by an intricate interplay of temperature and salinity which have counteracting effects on density, leading to layering. The AMOC thus transports heat northward from the tropics, preventing overheating in those latter regions, thus maintaining climate balance. This circulation system has been instrumental in maintaining Europe’s climate stability over millennia. The AMOC is a crucial element in the Earth’s climate system and is influenced by both atmospheric and thermohaline factors. Like other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

