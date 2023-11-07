Deforestation continues in Kenya’s largest water capturing forest, satellites show

New satellite data analysis reveals that Mau Forest in Kenya, the largest montane forest in East Africa, is continuing to lose tree cover, likely due to illegal logging and agricultural expansion, despite efforts at protection. The Mau Forest is vital as the country’s biggest water catchment area, covering some 2,700 square kilometers (1,042 square miles) in western Kenya, about twice the size of London or Las Angeles. Forest monitoring groups report approximately 25% of the forest was lost between 1984 and 2020 due to human pressures. Mau Forest lost 19% of its tree cover, around 533 square kilometers (205 square miles), between 2001 and 2022, according to satellite data from the monitoring platform Global Forest Watch (GFW). Data and satellite imagery for 2023 show deforestation is continuing in the Mau Forest protected area complex this year, particularly in Londiani, Mount Londiani, Mau Narok, Eastern Mau and Olpusimoru forest reserves. “Some people are cutting trees to survive. No one cares about how it’s affecting the community,” resident Daniel Koros told Mongabay last year. He settled in the Olpusimoru Forest Reserve 45 years ago before it was designated a reserve. Most deforestation in Mau is caused by agricultural expansion, using slash-and-burn methods to clear land for cattle and crops. Small-scale agricultural fires are common in the reserve and surrounding buffer zones. Fires contributed up to 14% of annual forest loss in the reserve between 2012 and 2017, according to doctoral research by geospatial data analyst Stefanie Mehlich. Residents also selectively log valuable tree species such as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

