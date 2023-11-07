Euclid telescope: First images revealed from 'dark Universe' mission

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Euclid telescope: First images revealed from 'dark Universe' mission

From BBC

Published52 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, ESA/Euclid Consortium/NASA

By Jonathan AmosScience correspondent

Europe’s Euclid telescope is ready to begin its quest to understand the greatest mysteries in the Universe.

Exquisite imagery from the space observatory shows its capabilities to be exceptional.

Over the next six years, Euclid will survey a third of the heavens to get some clues about the nature of so-called dark matter and dark energy.

These unknown “influencers” appear to control the shape and expansion of everything that’s out there.

Researchers concede, however, they know virtually nothing about them, even though they probably account for 95% of the contents of the cosmos.

Neither dark matter nor dark energy are directly detectable. Our only hope of gaining some understanding is to trace their subtle signals in the things we can see.

This will be Euclid’s job: to observe the contours, distances and motions of billions of galaxies, some of whose light has taken almost the entire age of the Universe to reach us.

Somewhere in the statistics of this 3D cosmic map – the largest ever made – scientists expect to find answers.

Europe to develop commercial space capsule Space telescope records baby star’s first screams‘Dark explorer’ telescope launches successfully

Horsehead Nebula

Image source, ESA/Euclid Consortium/NASA

The Horsehead is a great cloud of gas and dust where stars are being born. It’s relatively close, just 1,300 light-years from Earth. Many telescopes have imaged this scene but none have done so with the combined width and sharpness that Euclid can achieve.

<div data-component="text-block"

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment