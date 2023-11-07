Ex-FARC members aim to restore 1 million native trees in the Colombian Amazon

PUERTO GUZMÁN, Putumayo, Colombia — Duberney López Martinéz was only 13 when he joined the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2003. “Since I can remember, my family has always been involved in insurgent movements,” he says. “At 13, I ran away from a coercive father at home, and a friend invited me to join the FARC in the Putumayo selva. I … decided to join after seeing a group of boys my age killed and cut up by paramilitary at a checkpoint.” Today, Duberney, 33, lives with his wife and young son after spending more than a decade fighting in the FARC 32nd Front and two years in jail. In 2017, after being released, as part of his reintegration into society after the ceasefire, Duberney got involved in the ecological restoration of the Colombian Amazon. He and another 23 ex-FARC members are promoting the ecological restoration of the Colombian Amazon as part of the Communitarian Multiactive Cooperative of the Common (Comuccom) located a few kilometers from Puerto Guzmán, in southwest Colombia on the border with Ecuador. Armando Aroca, 35, former FARC warrior and legal representative of Comuccom, walking among restored trees such as açai, copoazú, and cacao growing in an agroforestry system on their farm, located a few kilometers from Puerto Guzmán. Image by Monica Pelliccia. Comuccom aims to plant and care for 1 million native trees in order to counteract deforestation from illegal gold mining, cattle ranching, coca-growing and illegal logging. According to recent data from the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

