Forest elephants are the ‘glue’ holding Congo rainforests together, experts say

The African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis) makes the Congo Basin rainforest what it is today. As a key seed disperser, its dietary habits help construct the giant carbon-sequestering tree community that this rainforest is known for. Without them, the very composition of the forest would change, experts say. On this final episode of the Congo Basin season of the Mongabay Explores Podcast, Fiona “Boo” Maisels, a conservation scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and Andrew Davies, assistant professor of organismic and evolutionary biology at Harvard University, detail the ecological benefits of this charismatic species, why they are so crucial for forest health, and what could happen if we lose them. Listen here: The full ecological value of African forest elephants is not entirely known, but some organizations have attempted to put a dollar amount on what that would be. While recognition of the value of forest elephants is important for their conservation, Davies says, there is also intrinsic value that can’t be quantified. Elephants at a watering hole, Dzanga Sangha National Park, Central African Republic. Image by Markus Mauthe / Greenpeace. “If you think of your garden, if you were to lose the gardener, you would lose the shape and the structure of that garden, which would then have many ramifications for many other species,” Davies says. “They’re the functional glue that makes everything click together in the system,” Maisels says. The Congo rainforest also contains unique mineral-rich clearings roughly half a kilometer in width (more than a quarter…This article was originally published on Mongabay

