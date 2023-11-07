Galápagos waters yield massive deepwater corals in latest biodiversity find

A team of international researchers recently discovered sprawling cold-water coral reefs in the deep waters around the Galápagos Islands. They found the corals after identifying marine areas with high wave energy and then mapping the seafloor with lasers. On Oct. 5, the team sent a submersible craft hundreds of meters below the surface to find and document two healthy reefs: one that spanned more than 800 meters (2,600 feet), the length of about eight football fields, and the other 250 m (820 ft) long. Both reefs were found at depths of between 370 and 420 m (1,210 to 1,380 ft). The reefs displayed a diversity of stony coral species, including many in the genus Madrepora. Scientists believe these corals have been forming and supporting marine biodiversity for thousands of years. The reefs are situated within Galápagos Marine Reserve, one of the largest marine protected areas on Earth, spanning 133,000 square kilometers (51,400 square miles). In 2021, the Ecuadorian government announced it would protect an additional 60,000 km2 (23,200 mi2). Katleen Robert, a scientist at the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland, said these deepwater coral reef systems exhibited high diversity, describing each as a “forest or field of flowers.” “When you stop and look in, it’s full of these organisms, like squat lobsters,” Robert told Mongabay. “We found lots of skates and some sharks, different species of fish. We see other types of corals not that different, not necessarily the hard ones that build the reefs, but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

