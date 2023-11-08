Agriculture in the Pan-Amazon: Swine and poultry – Adding value to farm production

The cultivation of soy and maize has brought additional benefits to the farm economy in Mato Grosso because it has increased the supply and affordability of feed rations for livestock producers. Although there is a robust international market for both commodities, the potential return for farmers in Mato Grosso is not as lucrative for maize when compared to soy. This is due mainly to the very substantial gap between maize yields obtained by farmers in the United States when compared to producers in Brazil, but also to the steep transportation costs that limit the profitability of producers in Mato Grosso. Consequently, the agricultural industry has a strong incentive to create livestock production systems that convert crop commodities into a product with greater market value. The poultry and swine industries have expanded at about the same rate as the soy/maize complex in Mato Grosso. In contrast, poultry production in Rondônia and Pará, which do not (yet) cultivate significant areas of soy, declined over the same period in both states. Brazil is the second-largest producer of poultry in the world and the largest exporter of processed chicken meat. The largest producing states are Paraná, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, which are closer to urban markets and ports. The soy boom in Mato Grosso has been accompanied by an increase in the cultivation of maize, which has catalysed the development of the livestock sector, particularly swine and poultry, both of which have grown ~7% annually for more than two…This article was originally published on Mongabay

