Boost for Sumatran rhino IVF plan as eggs extracted from Bornean specimen

JAKARTA — Conservationists in Indonesia have announced the successful harvesting of egg cells from a female Sumatran rhino, a key step in an effort to breed the critically endangered species in captivity and boost its gene pool. In a statement on Oct. 31 (which appears to have since been removed), the Indonesian environment ministry said a team of conservation experts extracted the ovarian follicles, which contain the egg, as well as other tissue samples from the rhino at the Kelian Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) in East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. The rhino, named Pahu, was captured from the wild and placed in the Kelian SRS in 2018. Pahu is a Bornean specimen of the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis), and her capture was expected to add genetic diversity to the small captive-bred population held at Way Kambas SRS on the island of Sumatra. However, she was later determined to be too small and too old to undergo mating with any of the captive males at Way Kambas. Harvesting her eggs for possible use in in-vitro fertilization is thus seen as crucial in the captive-breeding program, which since 2012 has seen just three rhinos born in captivity at Way Kambas. “We make every effort to keep the survival of the Sumatran rhinos in Kalimantan [Indonesian Borneo], one of which is with assisted reproductive technology such as in-vitro fertilization with sperm from Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park, stem cells, and cloning,” Satyawan Pudyatmoko, the environment ministry’s director-general of natural…This article was originally published on Mongabay

