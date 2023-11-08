Fisheries managers should act to protect swordfish this month (commentary)

As a chef, the sustainability of the food I prepare has always been important to me. What we eat — and how much we take from the ocean — affects the future of the entire planet. I want to know where my seafood comes from, and how it was caught. Most importantly, I need to know that there is plenty of what I serve to go around, and that I’m not contributing to its decline. Twenty-five years ago, when the organizations Seaweb and Natural Resources Defense Council approached me about the alarming decline of North Atlantic swordfish, I knew I had to act. In the 1980s and 1990s, swordfish was one of the most popular fish on high-end restaurant menus. Introduced to consumers as a mild yet delicious fish, it became a sensation. Over time, foodies’ love for the fish became too much for the swordfish population to handle. According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), from 1960 to 1996 North Atlantic swordfish declined more than 65%, the average size of fish caught shrunk, and the stock became severely overfished. North Atlantic swordfish. Illustration courtesy of U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The “Give Swordfish a Break” campaign, which began in 1998, involved chefs and restaurateurs like myself, Lidia Bastianich, Nora Pouillon, and Eric Ripert, because of our influence over how people eat. Together, more than 700 of us took swordfish off our menus to pressure government officials responsible for North Atlantic swordfish management to end…This article was originally published on Mongabay

