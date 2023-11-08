Java farmers displaced by dam remain treading water after decades

SUMEDANG, Indonesia — Udit Surdiat only became a boat driver after he lost the rights to his farmland. The 63-year-old used to farm a hectare of land in Sumedang district, in Indonesia’s West Java province, until the family had to make way for the country’s second-largest dam. “My father was asked to sign in 1984,” Udit told Mongabay Indonesia near the banks of the reservoir around Jatigede Dam. Udit was one of more than 10,000 people who have been required to relocate because of the strategic infrastructure project, which was first planned more than 60 years ago. Today, he makes the equivalent of a few dollars a day ferrying anglers and commuter passengers around the reservoir. More than two decades ago, the World Commission on Dams, a multistakeholder body convened under the late South African president Nelson Mandela, estimated between 40 million and 80 million people globally were displaced from their homes by dam construction projects. West Java’s Jatigede Dam has proved a particularly drawn-out affair, with chaotic resettlement of the local community arranged over decades. For Udit and thousands of others, the project has uprooted families from their homes, for minimal compensation. The Jatigede Reservoir in Sumedang, West Java, has capacity of 979.5 million cubic meters and is intended for irrigation and hydropower. Donny Iqbal/Mongabay Indonesia. Water displacement Jatigede is a versatile rock-fill dam located on the Cimanuk River, whose reservoir has a total capacity of 980 million cubic meters (259 billion gallons) and covers an area of more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

