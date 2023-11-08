Kenyan government again evicts Ogiek communities from Mau Forest

On Nov. 2, the Kenyan government began demolishing houses and destroying property belonging to Indigenous Ogiek living in the Mau Forest. The Ogiek had won a landmark case in 2017 recognizing their rights to their ancestral land in the forest. The Kenya Forest Service said this did not extend to farming and building homes in the forest. “They have been burning houses and food stores, which is really frustrating, especially during such a rainy season,” Daniel Kobei told Mongabay in a phone interview. “We estimate the losses currently at 50 million shillings [$330,000]. It is a humanitarian crisis.” Kobei is executive director of the Ogiek Peoples’ Development Program (OPDP), set up by Ogiek professionals and elders to defend Ogiek land rights and identity as well as ensuring environmental protection. The Maasai Mau Forest Reserve is part of the Mau Forest Complex, one of the largest forests in East Africa and home to the forest-dwelling Ogiek community. Chief conservator of forests Alex Lemarkoko denied that the KFS was targeting the Ogiek, telling Mongabay that the forest service was acting against people it said had illegally established themselves in the forest. “We are dealing with people who have encroached into the forest and started farming and building structures. We are not, however, targeting the Ogiek community,” Lemarkoko told Mongabay. According to the Ogiek Peoples’ Development Program (OPDP), Kenya Forest Service officers began demolishing houses in the Maasai Mau Forest Reserve on Nov. 2. Image courtesy OPDP. The organization says officers returned on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

