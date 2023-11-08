Lifted sanctions on gold, oil could slow conservation efforts in Venezuela

Last month, the U.S. agreed to lift some sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for a roadmap to presidential elections, tentatively scheduled for the second half of next year. The deal required months of secret negotiations with the Nicolás Maduro regime, and involved easing restrictions on some of Venezuela’s largest industries, including oil and gas and gold. The goal is to give the country a chance at free and fair elections after years of corruption and economic mismanagement. But beyond those wide-ranging political implications, there are environmental impacts worth considering, as well. Venezuela’s dilapidated oil and gas sector is a constant source of pollution along the Caribbean coast. Illegal gold mining is tearing apart the rainforest and destroying ancestral lands for Indigenous communities. As eased restrictions give way to new business opportunities, will the damage only worsen? The U.S. granted a six-month license to Venezuela authorizing “transactions involving the oil and gas sector,” to be renewed only if the Maduro regime meets its commitments to the electoral roadmap. It authorized a similar license to its state-owned mining company, Minerven. Both the gold and oil and gas industries are free to sell to any country willing to buy. Most of Venezuela’s mining happens in the Orinoco Mining Arc, a belt of land stretching across the middle of the country, much of it protected rainforest and Indigenous territory. The mining arc opened in 2016 by presidential decree — an illegal one, many experts have said — and has since fallen under the control…This article was originally published on Mongabay

