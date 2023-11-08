Mongabay launches Africa news bureau

In 2023, Mongabay is officially expanding its coverage of environmental and conservation news in Africa by launching a news bureau dedicated to producing our renowned and award-winning brand of journalism in both French and English. The new bureau, Mongabay Africa, will create original reporting on issues relevant to the conservation of Africa’s wildlife and their habitats, development pressures and the activities of natural resource industries, and the impacts of climate change on ecosystems and communities across the continent. Like other Mongabay bureaus, Mongabay Africa will produce journalism under an open Creative Commons license, allowing other outlets to republish our content commercially or non-commercially at no cost, leading to greater spread of environmental news across the continent. River in Sapo National Park, Liberia. Image courtesy of Mongabay. Expanding journalist capacity in Africa This new bureau comes with new job openings to build the Mongabay Africa team and meet our comprehensive coverage goals. This is similar to Mongabay’s process of establishing other regional bureaus worldwide. The first hire was Mongabay Africa program director David Akana, who will oversee and manage Mongabay Africa’s operations in a high-impact leadership role. Additionally, there are currently three staff positions open: Africa French Editor Africa Content Coordinator Fellowship French Editor An elephant in Cameroon. Image courtesy of Aristide Takoukam Kamla/African Marine Mammal Conservation Organization. A step toward greater global reach Mongabay’s expansion notably accelerated since shifting to a nonprofit model 11 years ago with the launch of Mongabay Indonesia, our Indonesian-language environmental news service. This in turn…This article was originally published on Mongabay

