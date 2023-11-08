New AI model gives bird’s-eye view of avian distribution at vast scale

Wildlife conservation actions tend to be focused in specific locations because the data that inform them also tend to be highly localized. But what if we could visualize where a species, or several, will be at any given time of the year, across vast — even continental — scales? An artificial intelligence model developed by researchers at Cornell University hopes to do just that, showing it can deliver estimates of when and where birds occur across North America. It can also give information on how different species of birds interact with each other and the environment. “We can look not only at individual species but across entire communities, and pull in all sorts of information about what might be driving those species to occur there,” Courtney Davis, a research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, told Mongabay in a video interview. “This has the potential to provide really high-resolution information to folks on the ground who are leading conservation, management and decision-making about biodiversity.” In a study she co-authored and published in the journal Ecology, Davis details how researchers used billions of data points on bird sightings gathered by citizen scientists and birders, along with ecological data, to train the model. With the help of “large observational and environmental data sets,” the team of researchers demonstrated how they estimated “landscape-scale species diversity and composition at continental extents.” American oystercatchers and chick on Fort Tilden Beach, New York. An artificial intelligence model developed by researchers at Cornell University hopes to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

