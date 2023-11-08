Why did a dog in Newmarket end up nursing a litter of kittens?

From BBC
Hours after Sue Stubley brought home six abandoned kittens, something peculiar happened – her dog began lactating and the hungry kittens latched on to feed. Cute? Certainly. But why would a dog want to nurture a kitten and how common is inter-species nursing and adoption?
The original plan was to look after the kittens for one night and take them to a local cat rescue the next morning.
Teasel, a two-year-old Jack Russell, had other plans.
“My dog decided that she was going to look after them,” says Ms Stubley, who lives in the Suffolk town of Newmarket. “She was cleaning them, and within a few hours, was making milk.
“She stays cuddled up to them all night.”
Teasel’s maternal instincts do not stop with feeding and cuddling her kitten-pups.
“If anybody comes in who she doesn’t know and the kittens have gone astray, she’ll pick them up and put them back into bed,” says Ms Stubley.
Such upending of the stereotypical canine-feline relationship is far from unheard of.
In Liverpool, for example, a shih-tzu puppy named Hope, which was rejected by its mother, was adopted by a Siamese cat whose kittens were born on the same day.
Of course, it is not just cats and dogs that occasionally adopt each another’s young.