Amazon women create sweet business success with wild, vitamin-C packed fruit

In the village of Tarapacá, a group of women are working to strike the perfect balance between using the natural resources of the Amazon rainforest for income and protecting this very same ecosystem. Needing to support their families and community, the task is serious. And it is in the fruits of the forest, that the women found a business opportunity. “We, Indigenous people of the Amazon, grew up in the forest and ever since we were children, our parents and grandparents taught us to preserve our natural environment,” said Cindy Gómez, an Indigenous women and member of the Association of Community Women of Tarapaca (Asmucotar). Living in Colombia’s department of Amazonas, Gómez and her community’s physical and cultural dependence on the forest means she is well aware that no activity should threaten it — including the use of its resources. “We’re used to the fact that if we cut down an area of the forest to way space for our chagra (traditional farming system), we’ll have to reforest the area later,” she said. The scientific name for the camu-camu fruit is Myrciaria dubia, however few know it as such. The camu-camu is variously called minuake or guanano in Mitú, Colombia, guayabo, in other parts of the country, camo camo, in Peru, and caçari or arazá de agua in Brazil. Image by Amazonian Scientific Research Institute SINCHI. The 30 women who make up Asmucotar, the majority of whom are Indigenous, found their invaluable ally in wild fruits traditionally part of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

