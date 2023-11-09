Colombian wind farm end-of-life raises circularity and Indigenous questions

La Guajira, COLOMBIA — On Oct. 9, Colombia’s first wind farm, Jepírachi, officially reached its end of life after running for almost two decades in Uribia, in the northeastern region of La Guajira. After months of uncertainty regarding the project’s future, the wind farm has been disconnected from the national grid and is pending dismantlement. But with Colombia’s regulation gaps for disposing of renewable energy projects, experts are worried whether Jepírachi’s phaseout will be circular or create more waste. Indigenous communities in the area are also worried about the economic and environmental legacy of the project. Inaugurated in 2004, Jepírachi, which means “northeast wind” in the Wayuu language, pioneered wind energy in Colombia. For 15 years, not much changed for the project operated by the Medellín Public Companies (EPM), a state-owned utilities company. But in 2019, the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission updated requirements for solar and wind energy generation, which meant that Jepírachi would have to make technical upgrades in order to continue operating. EPM declared it could not comply due to high costs and “technological dependency” on the manufacturer of the turbines. The wind farm was later allowed to continue operating until October 2023. Goats are part of the Wayuu tradition. Goats provide the main source of meat for the communities, represent a commodity, can be a present for people invited to a funeral and send a message about a person’s socioeconomic status. Image by Antonio Cascio for Mongabay. In July, however, the government made a U-turn on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay