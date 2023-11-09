First ever images prove 'lost echidna' not extinct

From BBC
Scientists have filmed an ancient egg-laying mammal named after Sir David Attenborough for the first time, proving it isn’t extinct as was feared.
An expedition to Indonesia lead by Oxford University researchers recorded four three-second clips of the Attenborough long-beaked echidna.
Spiky, furry and with a beak, echidnas have been called “living fossils”.
They are are thought to have emerged about 200m years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.
Until now, the only evidence that this particular species ‘zaglossus attenboroughi’ existed was a decades-old museum specimen of a dead animal.
“I was euphoric, the whole team was euphoric,” Dr James Kempton told BBC News of the moment he spotted the Attenborough echidna in camera trap footage.
“I’m not joking when I say it came down to the very last SD card that we looked at, from the very last camera that we collected, on the very last day of our expedition.”
Dr Kempton headed a multi-national team on the month-long expedition traversing previously unexplored stretches of the Cyclops Mountains, a rugged rainforest habitat more than 2,000m (6,561ft) above sea level.
In addition to finding Attenborough’s “lost echidna” the expedition discovered new species of insects
