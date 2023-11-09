Hunters & habitat loss are key threats to red serow populations in Bangladesh

DHAKA — Even a few decades back, the red serow, a type of goat-antelope locally known in Bangladesh as bon chagol, was found in the hilly forests of Chattogram in the southeast and Sylhet in the east, but the animal is now hardly found due to indiscriminate hunting and destruction of its habitat. On Jan. 25, 2020, the Bangladesh Forest Department rescued a red serow calf from Ali Kadam Upazila in the remote southeastern Bandarban hill district. Since then, there has been no official record of the red serow in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT, previously known as Chittagong). A.B.M. Sarowar Alam, project manager at IUCN Bangladesh, said there was a deficiency of data on the current status of the red serow (Capricornis rubidus) in Bangladesh. However, conservationists have said they believe the strange creature is still found in some areas of the country. The red serow was widely distributed across the mixed evergreen forests of Bangladesh’s southeast and northeast and the forests in the north of Greater Mymensingh. The population has declined rapidly due to hunting for meat and habitat loss; at least 50% of its habitat has been severely degraded over the last decade. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), currently, the red serow occurs mainly in the mixed evergreen forests of the Chattogram Hill Tracts and rarely in the forests of greater Sylhet, bordering Indian territories. Red serows were spotted in Baroiyadhala National Park although they frequently are being killed by hunters. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

