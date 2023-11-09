Japan volcano: Plumes of smoke as new island emerges after eruption

From BBC

Drone footage from Japan has captured a rare moment, when a volcanic eruption gives birth to a new island.

The unnamed undersea volcano started its latest eruptions on 21 October.

In early November, the island measured roughly 100 metres (328 feet) in diameter and was as high as 20 metres (66 feet) above the sea, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst from Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division.

He added that the new island, half a mile off the southern coast of the island of Iwo Jima, had already shrunk because its “crumbly” formation made it vulnerable to erosion.