New Zealand: John Oliver's Bird of the Century backing ruffles feathers

From BBC
Published42 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
An annual vote to elect New Zealand’s favourite bird has exploded into an international public relations battle that is ruffling some feathers.
Bird of the Year seeks to raise awareness of the country’s many native species that are considered in danger.
The stakes are higher this year, with the winner to be dubbed Bird of the Century in celebration of the event organiser’s founding.
And now one bird has got the backing of US chat show host John Oliver.
On Sunday, he launched his campaign in support of one of the competition’s 75 candidates, the pūteketeke, on his late-night show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
The rules of the election mean that meant anyone can campaign for a candidate, not just those living in New Zealand.
“They puke, they do a ‘weed’ dance before mating, they have great hair, and there are fewer than 1,000 of them left in New Zealand!” wrote Mr Oliver’s team of the bird’s unique qualities on its voting page.
“The pūteketeke isn’t just a bird cooler than any of us could ever hope to be — it’s a bird that needs our help.”
Mr Oliver later turned up on fellow US comedian Jimmy Fallon’s chat show dressed up as a pūteketeke.
The comedian has gone so far as to erect billboards in countries including New Zealand, Japan, France and the UK – dubbing the bird “Lord of the Wings” in reference to