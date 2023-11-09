Oil palm in the Pan Amazon

Oil palm is highly suited to cultivation in the ecological and climatic conditions of the tropics and its cultivation in South America has expanded steadily over the last three decades. The area under cultivation has shown a marked increase in its rate of growth during the last decade. Palm oil has been the second-largest global driver of deforestation in the tropics, and its expansion in the Amazon has been accompanied by widespread concern that land-use practices that characterise the industry globally will be replicated there. The concern is based on the predominant business model within the industry, which combines ownership of large-scale plantations with the operation of industrial processing mills. The modern palm oil corporation is a classic example of the benefits of vertical integration and the economies of scale. Some companies also invest in transportation systems, refineries and manufacturing enterprises that transform crude palm oil into consumer goods. The industry brings multiple social and economic benefits to its host nations by improving food security, balance of trade, tax revenues, job creation and economic growth in rural landscapes. Oil palm plantations harvested each year; excludes new plantings that are not yet producing fruit, while the data for Colombia and Ecuador include non-Amazonian landscapes. Data source: FAOSTAT. The industrial-scale business model depends upon the acquisition of large landholding – minimally 5,000 hectares but often as large as 50,000 hectares. These are difficult to acquire on landscapes that have already been deforested, especially in those developing countries where past migratory phenomena and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

